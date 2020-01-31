Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,027. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.54 and a 200-day moving average of $217.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

