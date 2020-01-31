Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 821,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 24,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,718,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

