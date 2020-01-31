Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.
Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 821,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14.
In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 24,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,718,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
