Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $982.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

