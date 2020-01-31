Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,573,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Graco news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 49,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 66,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $20,968,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.