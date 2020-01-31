Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Raised to $57.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Graco stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 56.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 15.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

