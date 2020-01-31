Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.21

Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 163800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

