Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GVA. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.72. 455,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Granite Construction news, CFO Desai Jigisha bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $76,966.00. Also, Director Claes Bjork bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $108,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $240,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Granite Construction by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 35.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Granite Construction by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Granite Construction by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.