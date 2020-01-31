Graphex Mining (ASX:GPX) Shares Down 6.7%

Graphex Mining Ltd (ASX:GPX)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 429,482 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 206% from the average session volume of 140,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,856.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

Graphex Mining Company Profile (ASX:GPX)

Graphex Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources. It focuses on the development of Chilalo Graphite project located in south-east Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.