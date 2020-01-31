Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Announces Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

GPK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 44,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,026. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.