Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of GWB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 403,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,165. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

