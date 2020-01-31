Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,021. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

