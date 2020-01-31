GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 22,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.2 days. Currently, 47.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GSKY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 21,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,127. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 89,534 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

