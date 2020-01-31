Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,587. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.37. Griffon has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $574.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the second quarter worth $3,375,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,888,000 after acquiring an additional 169,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Griffon by 25.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Griffon by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

