Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00011508 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, TradeOgre, Bisq and LBank. Over the last week, Grin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and $32.67 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000539 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000889 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 32,742,000 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, Bisq, TradeOgre, Hotbit, KuCoin and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

