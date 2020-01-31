Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Shares Gap Down to $33.74

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $33.74. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 6,252,500 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price objective on Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,184,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,215.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $67,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $781,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $1,913,759 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 798.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $8,984,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 63.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period.

About Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.