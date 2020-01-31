Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMAB. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

