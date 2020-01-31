GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

