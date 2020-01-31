GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. GSI Technology had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. GSI Technology updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

GSIT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.29. 2,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,762. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $62,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

