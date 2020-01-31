GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Price Down 13.1%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price fell 13.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $32.35, 4,143,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,743,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSX. UBS Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,026,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,395,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

