GWA Group (ASX:GWA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.47

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.67. GWA Group shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 1,856,607 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $956.81 million and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About GWA Group (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

