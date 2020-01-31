Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3,862.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,214,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,077,000 after buying an additional 362,956 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average is $154.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.