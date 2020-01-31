Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4,939.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,415,000 after purchasing an additional 382,436 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

