Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 745 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 502,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97,668 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.63. 2,586,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,797,843. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.