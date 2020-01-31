Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 3.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $1,102,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $9.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.08. 1,166,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $319.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

