Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $986,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,494. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Nixon John acquired 169,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

