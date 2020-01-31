Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 1,101 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after buying an additional 1,527,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,787 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. 6,279,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

