Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 0.8% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after acquiring an additional 308,210 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after acquiring an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,078,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,528,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.76. 159,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

