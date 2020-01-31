Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,000. General Mills makes up approximately 2.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 282.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 289.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 335,272 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 136,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

