Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 4,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.21. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at $8,240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 3,419,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

