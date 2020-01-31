Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 256,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 33.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.