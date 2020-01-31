Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $81,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,303. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,879.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

