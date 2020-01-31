Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Lowers Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 635,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 43.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,951 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $75.83. 6,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,303. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

