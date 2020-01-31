Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,283,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,192% from the previous session’s volume of 176,795 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Happiness Biotech Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.