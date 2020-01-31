Harbor Island Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Harbor Island Capital LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $32.81. 23,069,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,507,932. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $297.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.