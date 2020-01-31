Harbor Island Capital LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbor Island Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 4.8% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $43.06. 11,005,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,663,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.