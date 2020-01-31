Hargreave Hale Aim Vct (LON:HHV) Trading Down 1.1%

Hargreave Hale Aim Vct PLC (LON:HHV) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.51 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.25 ($0.87), 6,377 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 368% from the average session volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.38. The company has a market cap of $135.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale Aim Vct’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Hargreave Hale Aim Vct’s payout ratio is -0.61%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

