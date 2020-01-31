Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,876.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,950,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775,386 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,337,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,622 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $2,620,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $2,650,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,548,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,010. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of -1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

