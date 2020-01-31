Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.78% from the stock’s previous close.

HSC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Harsco stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.29. Harsco has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1,476.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2,289.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 495.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 644,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,156,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 502,945 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

