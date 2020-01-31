Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Allergan during the third quarter valued at $605,844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 415.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after buying an additional 1,432,555 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,887,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

NYSE:AGN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.06. 93,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $194.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

AGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.