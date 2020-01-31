Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $31.23 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.66. 3,112,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,438. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

