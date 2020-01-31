Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.19.

BA traded down $5.05 on Friday, hitting $318.25. 432,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,109. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.46. The stock has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

