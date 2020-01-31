Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

MDT traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $115.36. 3,187,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,178. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.