Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

