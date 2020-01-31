Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,162 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 85,847 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $59.08. 169,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

