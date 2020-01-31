Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,727 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Linde by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 863,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $159.08 and a 52 week high of $214.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.39.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

