Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,560 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.36. 6,258,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

