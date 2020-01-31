Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of HTAB stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

