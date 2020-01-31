Hastings Group’s (HSTG) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195.38 ($2.57).

Shares of Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 180.50 ($2.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Hastings Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.73. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

