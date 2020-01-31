Haven Protocol Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $4.24 million and $78,525.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,358.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.01932555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.04010764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00725962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00771668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009305 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00717589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,577,606 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.