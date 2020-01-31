HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) VP Traci L. Jensen Sells 9,255 Shares

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FUL stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,431. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 19.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

